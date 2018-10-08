Dear Editor: Our government’s total public debt includes debt owed to investors at home and abroad and intragovernmental holdings such as the money owed to the federal old-age and survivors insurance trust fund (better known as the Social Security trust fund). The total public debt has grown by nearly a trillion dollars so far this year. That is about $3,000 of new debt for every man, woman and child in the country. If we continue to add more debt in the best of economic times, we will leave future generations with greatly diminished opportunities.
Mark L. Harris
Oshkosh
