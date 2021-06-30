Mark Koerner: Health care system needlessly confusing

Dear Editor: Many people wonder why so many other people oppose Medicaid expansion.
I think I know a reason, which is that working together, the federal and state governments have created a healthcare system so needlessly confusing and complicated that some people hate it as a whole without knowing much about it — and without wanting to know much about it.
For example, Medicare (for the old) and Medicaid (for the poor) have soundalike names, leading to occasional mix-ups even among journalists and lawmakers. To confuse matters further, if you’re not old enough to qualify for Medicare and not poor enough to qualify for Medicaid, you can get Obamacare. But if you’re a veteran, you may be able to skip Obamacare altogether and go straight to a VA Hospital.
Medicaid is especially opaque, as Congress allows the program to have a different name in every state. In Oklahoma it’s SoonerCare. In California it’s Medi-Cal. (How clever.) And in Wisconsin, Medicaid is mostly called BadgerCare Plus; I lived here for years before figuring that out.
The current patchwork may work reasonably well in the sense that people end up getting certain kinds of medical care when they need it, but is that the only thing that matters? Arguably politicians have a moral duty to make government as understandable as possible. If so, they fell on their faces when they designed our healthcare system.
Mark Koerner
Madison
