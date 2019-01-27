Dear Editor: Thanks for your editorial encouraging the speedy legalization of cannabis. Rep. Melissa Sargent was correct in saying that the public is way ahead of the Legislature on this issue, and I anticipate that the next election cycle will reflect that dissatisfaction if it should continue.
Both parties have failed in cannabis reform. State Democratic Party Chair Martha Laning has not mentioned cannabis once since assuming her role. Repeated requests for her or others to mention the cannabis advisory referendums went ignored at rallies held just before the elections. Even Bernie Sanders failed to mention legalization twice that week in Wisconsin, which was his first-ever failure to do so.
I end on a happy thought — 83 percent of voters who were allowed the freedom to participate in the advisory referendums (and many were not) want medical cannabis. The real priority is legalization. Stop criminalizing our populace while patients die. Thanks for sharing our concerns.
Mark Kelderman
Brownsville
