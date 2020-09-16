Mark Kastel: It was inappropriate for Dairyland Power Cooperative to host Pence

Dear Editor: As a de facto owner of the Dairyland Power Cooperative (by virtue of my membership in Vernon Electric co-op, I take great exception to the management’s decision to apply our resources in support of partisan political campaigns.
Not only did they sponsor Vice President Mike Pence’s visit and photo op, virtually every local Republican candidate, up and down the ticket, made an appearance.
I am not a Democrat. I’m an Independent. This is not about politics, but rather about business ethics. The management time, employee resources, and equipment on display were all diverted from their appropriate legal purposes and I will be asking the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to investigate whether that was a violation of the law.
If Democratic candidates had appeared, rather than Republicans, I would have the same concerns. I imagine that conservative members of Dairyland would object, as well.
It’s always a smart move for businesses to stay out of partisan politics. But when the business is a cooperative, and there is support for both parties among the membership, it equates to a real ethical lapse in judgment.
Mark Kastel
La Farge
