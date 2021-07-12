Mark K. Allen: Will GOP vote probe look at interference by Trump and his supporters?

Dear Editor: The 2020 Presidential election did see some real interference and attempted fraud carried out by President Trump, his aides and his lawyers. We know attempts were made to coerce state officials in Georgia and now in Arizona.
Did this also happen in Wisconsin? Will Michael Gableman, Mike Sandvick and Steven Paige investigate if this type interference took place in Wisconsin? Will the people of Wisconsin know if state election officials were pressured to find votes for the former president or to not certify the legitimate votes.
Instead of chasing conspiracies to appease the vanity of the former president, these real questions should be answered and addressed by the Wisconsin Legislature.
Mark K. Allen
Madison
