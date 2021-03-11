Mark K. Allen: Let care facilities handle political discussion policies on their own

Dear Editor: Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature want to bar staff at assisting living facilities from influencing how the residents vote. Do those same Republicans send mailings to care facilities to influence the residents vote? Do these facilities have TVs with commercials telling residents how to vote? Many of the residents are still mentally sharp. I have a relative in their mid-80s in a care facility. They are very attuned to politics and it comes up regularly our email communications. Am I influencing them or are they influencing me?
Most employers discourage employees from discussing politics on the job. I suspect that care facilities like hospitals and assisted living are no different. Let the employer handle this as a matter of professional behavior at work. Keep the government out of the employer and employees' relationship.
Mark K. Allen
Madison
