Mark K. Allen: Biden is the best candidate for the economy

Dear Editor: I am puzzled that polling shows a large percentage still favor President Trump's handling of the economy. Joe Biden is a much better pick to bring the economy back from this recession. Joe was a member of the last administration, which took over during the 2008 Great Recession guiding the economy into a recovery that lasted well past President Obama's term. President Trump's handling of the economy has been the poorest of any recent presidents. He came into office with a good economy, failed to bring the economy to levels he promised, and within a single term brought on a recession. President Trump signed an unneeded tax cut further increasing the national debt. He rolled back regulations, but for industries at the end of their life cycle. The farm economy was negatively affected by his unnecessary trade wars. In a global economy, President Trump's nation to nation trade deals are an anachronism.
Joe Biden will directly deal with the cause of the current economic recession, the coronavirus, something President Trump chooses to ignore. Joe Biden can draw on the expertise of the Obama administration and he can provide confidence for our national markets as well as world markets. There should be little doubt that Joe Biden is the best pick for the economy.
Mark K. Allen
Madison
