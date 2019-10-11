Dear Editor: The time has come for Sen. Bernie Sanders to end his campaign for the presidency. He has had a heart attack and he needs to address his health. This is not the time to take on a grueling campaign that will only get more difficult as time progresses. I cannot believe any doctor in good conscience would approve his continuing to campaign. I do not want to see Sen. Sanders die or be permanently harmed.
Sen. Sanders has given us his thought on the problems facing us. His ideas to address problems have been imparted to us through his campaign. Now is the time for others to take up and follow through with those ideas. If his ideas have merit they will continue beyond his campaign.
Mark K. Allen
Madison
