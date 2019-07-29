Dear Editor: Last week's letters included one stating the author would only vote for Bernie Sanders. Now, when the April 2020 primary comes, I encourage that person to vote for their choice. But when the Democratic Party makes its choice on a presidential nominee it may well be time for them to make another decision. How can this person ask for support for Bernie Sanders' nomination if they themselves will not support the eventual nominee? Because in the November 2020 election all we can truly do is to allow President Trump to continue or vote for an alternative. It doesn't matter how much you dislike President Trump, the election will be close and so no one can sit this one out. The “Bernie or Bust” crowd does not get to overrule the Democrats' choice nor do they get a free pass for this election. The decision here is not which Democrat to nominate, the decision is whether to keep Trump.
Mark K. Allen
Madison
