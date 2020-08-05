Mark Jeffries: Thanks to Fanlund for enlightening column about race

Dear Editor: Thanks to Paul Fanlund for his enlightening column, with very informative links.
I had not realized, from the viewpoint of my retirement years, how fraught the racial tolerance situation is in Madison.
Mark Jeffries
Madison
