Mark Hanson: Ask Ron Johnson about shady Moscow trip

Dear Editor: I understand the need for the press to give non-biased feedback. However, Ron Johnson is lying and it is important to call him out. No one has asked him directly, and held him accountable for his decision to take a trip to Moscow on July 4, 2018. Why? Who does he ultimately report to and take his marching orders from?
He lies and in fact is suspected to be part of the planning because he was at the hotel the night of Jan. 5 where up to 20 Republican elected officials were present. Ask him that question. Why was he there? Stop playing nice. It is the same as saying there are good people on both sides. No there is not. Johnson is a Russian asset and it is time to ask him why and hold him accountable.
Full disclosure: I was a registered Republican, and still consider myself a Republican. Ron Johnson and many of the state elected officials abandoned their Republican standing by choosing to be obstructionists and insurrectionists. Republicans will come back and reclaim the conservative party platform.
Mark Hanson
Marshall
