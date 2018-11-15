Dear Editor: I attended UW-Eau Claire from the fall of 1972 through the spring of 1975, prior to transferring to UW-Madison. I was not a Journalism major, but I had friends who were.
When I first saw the headline of this article, I knew exactly who the story was about.
Henry Lippold was a legend at UW-EC.
Mark E. Bye
Schofield
