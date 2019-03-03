Dear Editor: Our educational system has apparently dropped the ball when it comes to certain NYC "progressive" politicians and community activists' math skills. It is my understanding that Amazon will no longer be bringing 25,000 prime jobs to the Big Apple. The reason is attributable to certain grandstanding pols vigorously objecting to a mix of $3 billion in current expenditures and future tax concessions negotiated in good faith by other New York Democrats, namely the mayor and the governor.
Projections were that Amazon's major expansion in NYC would result in increased tax revenues to New York in the amount of $25 billion over a span of 30 years. In other words, for every $1 of infrastructure improvements and "missed" future tax revenues, $8 would be coming back to the city and state's coffers.
Sounds like a good deal to me, and probably most other people as well, with the exception of those grossly deficient in the discipline of mathematics.
Mark Dunavan
McFarland
