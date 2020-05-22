Mark Dickinson: We must do all we can to counteract COVID-19's attacks on the most fragile

Dear Editor: It might seem cruel COVID-19 is killing humanity’s most vulnerable, but the virus is just following nature’s script — predators attacking the weakest members of the herd: the sick, the injured, and the aged. In nature, killing isn’t personal. It’s just business as usual, and substandard creatures often die. Maybe, it’s time to let nature take its course.
Maybe, to preserve the younger, stronger members of the herd, we need to allow at-risk individuals to perish for the common good. Maybe, it also makes economic sense. Sure, there’d likely be hundreds of thousands of casualties, but reopening all businesses immediately would maintain the American dream of the 2,000-square-foot home and boost the stock market.
No one ever said nature has a conscience. Fortunately, society does. Unlike animals, we aspire to higher values — kindness, empathy and compassion, which is why we must be our brother’s keeper, even if our brother is 70 years old or has asthma.
I realize social distancing is onerous and impinges on such pleasures as eating out or visiting the beach. I’m sympathetic shuttering businesses is causing catastrophic levels of unemployment, but we aren’t wild beasts operating on instinct. We’re human beings with a responsibility to our fellow human beings to safeguard life, no matter the cost.
In a world which prides itself on controlling so many aspects of our environment, COVID-19 is a grim reminder nature remains in charge. That’s why it’s essential to continue to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing masks, to ensure we’re doing everything possible to counteract the virus’s unrelenting, savage devouring of society’s most fragile.
Mark Dickinson
Ooltewah, Tennessee
