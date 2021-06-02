Mark Collins: Will Biden bow to Putin's blackmail?

Dear Editor: I have a conspiracy theory (just an observation mostly) that when Putin meets with Joe Biden he will proudly brag about influencing political behavior in the United States (eg. Trump's election, the Big Lie, Fox Network, and the Republican Party in-your-face push toward autocracy). Putin will warn Biden about what he could do from here on — hacks, tipping the 2022 elections, enabling autocracy. He may even ask Joe if he wants to watch the pee pee tape. He may even divulge some people in the Senate and House of Representatives besides Sen. Ron Johnson that he has in his pocket.
Putin will lay out his vision for a U.S.-Russia alliance to counter China. He will tell Joe that the sooner it happens the better things will be for democracy, but that it is going to happen regardless — with or without our democracy.
If my conspiracy theory is correct, Joe will come back to our ailing democracy and begin to lay the groundwork to lift sanctions on Russia.
Mark Collins
Madison
