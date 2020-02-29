Mark Collins: Why not Bloomberg?

Mark Collins: Why not Bloomberg?

Dear Editor: I believe that Bloomberg has changed the dynamic of the Democratic Party for this reason: there is a new reality. The Supreme Court has pretty much determined future votes will be between American voters and Russia-backed or China-backed candidates. "Dark Money" is now a person and has rights the same as corporations. Why not Bloomberg? If the Supreme Court throws democracy lemons, why not make lemonade?

Mark Collins

Madison

