Mark Collins: We need to test Americans for COVID-19 frequently

Dear Editor: You get this. I get this. So why doesn't Trump get this?

Outside of COVID-19 disappearing or an unprecedented vaccine Trump's strategy is as predictable as it is ludicrous.

Trump and Kushner have half of the equation correct. Our economy runs on confidence. But Trump and Kushner are not good at dealing with fractions. So they skip the problem.

There is no confidence in tourism, going to the supermarket, getting on an airplane, etc. until confidence returns. How do you restore confidence to our hopelessly fractious society?

We know that testing and retesting everyone in America every two weeks is the only long term solution.

This will cost $6 trillion annually, but at least our $28 trillion annual economy will begin to come back in fits and starts which is the best we can hope for. Our goal should be to break even for 2020. We have almost spent $6 trillion in relief aid already.

This strategy will also set America up to handle future pandemic threats.

Mark Collins

Madison

