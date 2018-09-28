Dear Editor: Does Donald Trump understand that the greatest nuclear country on earth and the greatest military force in history is hapless against a germ? Does Trump understand that his Russian "bro" and he can use up all the oxygen they want but the truth is China and North Korea have already surpassed our cyber capabilities? Is Trump that white, that old, that careless that he would leave our nation bared to a reality we are unprepared for ?
Mark Collins
Madison
