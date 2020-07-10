Mark Collins: Trump's photo ops look like Putin's

Mark Collins: Trump's photo ops look like Putin's

Dear Editor: Trump's photo ops are looking more and more like Putin's; posing alongside Mount Rushmore, holding a bible up in front of a Church, doing an interview while sitting inside the Lincoln Memorial. Enough; the silent majority must demand his resignation.

Mark Collins

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics