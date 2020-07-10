Mark Collins: Trump's photo ops look like Putin's

Dear Editor: Trump's photo ops are looking more and more like Putin's; posing alongside Mount Rushmore, holding a bible up in front of a Church, doing an interview while sitting inside the Lincoln Memorial. Enough; the silent majority must demand his resignation.
Mark Collins
Madison
