 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Collins: Trumpists need to face reality

Mark Collins: Trumpists need to face reality

Dear Editor: Who in their right mind would vote for a party that believes its best path to winning back the House and Senate in 2022 and the presidency in 2024 is with deceit and dishonesty and a complete betrayal to the health, well-being and constitutional rights of American citizens? I do not believe a single independent voter will vote Republican. It is time to tell the Trumpists to grow up and face reality.

Mark Collins

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics