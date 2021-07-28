Mark Collins: Trumpists need to face reality

Dear Editor: Who in their right mind would vote for a party that believes its best path to winning back the House and Senate in 2022 and the presidency in 2024 is with deceit and dishonesty and a complete betrayal to the health, well-being and constitutional rights of American citizens? I do not believe a single independent voter will vote Republican. It is time to tell the Trumpists to grow up and face reality.
Mark Collins
Madison
