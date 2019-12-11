Mark Collins: Trump's relationship with China will destroy democracy

Dear Editor: When Trump called out to China before boarding the helicopter, that was the knife in the heart of democracy. That Trump's impeachable offense is barely mentioned delights the Trump camp.
Chinese leaders have stated repeatedly that they prefer Trump as president because "Trump can be bought."
When Trump called out to China to interfere with the 2020 elections, Trump was referring to deep fakes the Chinese are known to have perfected to save Trump from impeachment and embarrass the Democrats. Experts will declare them "deep fakes" but the Republicans, Fox News and Trump's base will swallow it whole.
Xi Jinping has a decision to make (knowing Trump's allegiance is to Russia) but also knowing a second term for Trump means the end of democracy and civility in America.
Xi believes Trump will betray Putin when Trump realizes China is the future and Russia is a dog compared to the opportunity for wealth in China.
Xi is correct. I would not want to be Putin right now.
Mark Collins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.