Dear Editor: After watching the Lewandowski debacle before the House, the misconduct of seemingly everyone in Trump's sleazy orbit, and the non-stop distractions, disruptions and deliberate challenges to our Constitution by Trump; I have no more room to doubt that the purpose of it all is to convince a majority of Americans that democracy can not work and we are in need of another form of government — autocratic in nature — and driven by a capitalist agenda.
Mark Collins
Madison
