Mark Collins: Trump has failed us miserably

Dear Editor: Bernard Shaw, the playwright and critic at the turn of the 20th century, cut to to chase about his brutal reviews of three-act plays: "WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE THIRD ACT CAN BE FOUND IN THE FIRST ACT."
This is a profound insight into anything human.
Trump has failed us miserably.
Mark Collins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!