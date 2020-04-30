Mark Collins: Trump has failed us miserably

Mark Collins: Trump has failed us miserably

Dear Editor: Bernard Shaw, the playwright and critic at the turn of the 20th century, cut to to chase about his brutal reviews of three-act plays: "WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE THIRD ACT CAN BE FOUND IN THE FIRST ACT."

This is a profound insight into anything human.

Trump has failed us miserably.

Mark Collins

Madison

