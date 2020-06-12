Mark Collins: Trump can't hold up to Washington, Lincoln

Dear Editor: About Trump's photo op in front of St. John's:
(1) When Washington said goodbye to his troops in Alexandria in 1789 to reluctantly assume his role as the newly appointed first president of the United States he rode alone to the Capitol. (2) When Lincoln would leave his summer retreat to return once more to leading us during the Civil War, he rode alone. Trump could not walk one lousy block to St. John's without tear gas, rubber bullets and military intervention and even then Trump wanted company for his pathetic show of force photo op.
Mark Collins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!