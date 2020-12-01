Mark Collins: Trump can build an 'alternative truth presidential library'

Dear Editor: Like the boat builder in the novel "Shogun," Trump should be allowed to build his alternative truth presidential library but not open it. He can visit it and walk around it and tweet on a disconnected Twitter account but the library should be closed to the public. Only rats and cockroaches will find a way in — just like his administration.
Mark Collins
Madison
