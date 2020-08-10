﻿Mark Collins: The Republican agenda threatens every citizen

Dear Editor: Let us all forget about Trump and his lying, cheating and stealing and focus on the incompetence of the Republican Party. How about their refusal to address the economy and the unemployed due to COVID-19? What about the Republican Party's refusal to address global warming? How about the Republican Party's limiting a woman's right to choose even though it is the law of the land? Can we concentrate on the Republican Party's refusal to seriously address the immigrant children abandoned in camps? Can we concentrate on the Republican Party's attempts to end Obamacare? And their attempts to change Social Security?
The 2020 presidential election is imminent. Please, my fellow citizens, forget about Trump and think about the national Republican agenda and think about how the Wisconsin Republican Legislature follows in lockstep. There is a Republican agenda that threatens every citizen no matter what our race or creed. Vote your will but please at least exercise the greatest right ever afforded in a democracy: a voice, a vote, an opportunity to draw democracy back to its central principles and Founding Fathers' purpose.
Mark Collins
Madison
