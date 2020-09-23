Mark Collins: Thanks for nothing, Republicans

Dear Editor: It seems important to note once again that it is a minority of Americans that favor Trump despite his works and actions which have weakened America. We may never know why the Republican Party made a conscious choice to quit participating in the democratic process and representing all Americans. But the majority of Americans want the Democrats to win this presidential election to see if our official form of government, democracy, can still work and not this abomination a known loser has foisted on us against our will. Thanks for literally nothing, Republicans.
Mark Collins
Madison
