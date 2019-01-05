Dear Editor: Here are some New Year's resolutions for President Donald Trump:
Be kind, respectful, forgiving and never desert anyone.
Be patient. Try to do the right thing at the right time in the right place for the right reason.
Be hopeful. Strive each day to be in a position so you can provide what is needed to make things better for everyone.
Be courageous. Find the way you learn, and learn as much as you can each day.
Mark Collins
Madison
