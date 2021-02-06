Mark Collins: Republicans don't want democracy

Dear Editor: Republicans do not want democracy. That is clear now. Republicans appear to want an authoritarian government IF they can run it. If they cannot run it, they don't want that either. In short, think Ron Johnson: Republicans want what all old rich white people want — a smorgasbord, pick and choose theocratic form of rule that keeps them rich and insulated from people of color, the poor and the needy.
Mark Collins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.