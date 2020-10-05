 Skip to main content
Mark Collins: Men don't make better decisions for women than women make for themselves

Dear Editor: I will vote for Trump if anyone can show me when and where old white men in the church or the government or working for think tanks have proven they make better decisions for women than women make for themselves.

Mark Collins

Madison

