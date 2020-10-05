Mark Collins: Men don't make better decisions for women than women make for themselves

Dear Editor: I will vote for Trump if anyone can show me when and where old white men in the church or the government or working for think tanks have proven they make better decisions for women than women make for themselves.
Mark Collins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!