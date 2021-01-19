 Skip to main content
Mark Collins: Let's renew push for reasonable gun control

Mark Collins: Let's renew push for reasonable gun control

Dear Editor: Is Sandy Hook relevant to the riots in D.C. and the threat of riots nationwide? We had an opportunity to get reasonable gun control laws and take the AK-47 automatic weapons out of the hands of the like that feel secure in the Trump base whether Trump admits he wants them or not. Trump will be gone but the AK-47ss will be all too present. I suggest we call Sen. Chris Murphy up in Connecticut and renew our efforts to get reasonable gun control laws that 80% of Americans want anyhow.

Mark Collins

Madison

