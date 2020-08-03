Mark Collins: Lessons from Doris Kearns Goodwin's 'Leadership'

Dear Editor: I am reading Doris Kearns Goodwin's book "Leadership."
This book and the relevance to our times is remarkable enough; but what is really resonating is how a president can wield either side of the public sentiment to their favor for good or for evil. Lincoln is the example of the good and Trump the example of the worse.
Fox News, and the conservative right talking heads and think tanks will always be there. But for the first time I realize how an intelligent president with a moral backbone and vision can steer the U.S. through treacherous waters and change everyone — even the ones kicking and screaming — back to our "better angels."
Mark Collins
Madison
