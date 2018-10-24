Dear Editor: I watched the final debate between U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and state Sen. Leah Vukmir. What I saw was a dignified senator representing all of the people in the Wisconsin incredulously listening with disbelief to Gov. Walker's protege while Vukmir desperately tried to remember her talking points, which were laced with malicious lies and insidious half-truths. The only thing Vukmir seemed to have command over in the debate was her annoying penchant for interrupting Baldwin's thoughtful and knowledgeable answers to the questions she was asked — something Vukmir does not do very well.
Mark Collins
Madison
