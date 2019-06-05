Dear Editor: How can I hold Senate Republicans who are guilty of putting party before country when Pelosi is doing the same thing?
Impeach now.
2020 will mule-kick this insanity, and our democracy will survive.
I believe Democrats can do two things at the same time. Just don't give them gum.
Mark Collins
Madison
