Dear Editor: The statement, "Get over it" (meaning foreign influence in our elections) by Mulvaney is exactly the attitude the Founding Fathers had in mind when they warned against "foreign influence" in our elections. They put it in the Constitution. I will not get over it. I will take Franklin, Jefferson and Adams' wisdom — not Trump's. And I will hold George Washington up as my example of a man in the right place, doing the right thing at the right time for the right reason as what I want in my president — again, not Trump.
Mark Collins
Madison
