Mark Collins: Government is rotting from within

Dear Editor: Watching our government rot from within is a staggering sight. The fruit of the tree is bitter. But for Mitt Romney, Republicans no longer seem to possess the integrity to change from within, or to move to a higher level, or to follow their common sense instincts. The seed is rancid. The ability to transform bills into law is gone. There is no rhythm to their alternative-fact rhymes; they have lost respect for themselves. And no one is more representative of this fetid reality than Wisconsin's own Sen. Ron Johnson.
Mark Collins
Madison
