Dear Editor: Let us all forget about Trump and the 12 days of Christmas vibe that constantly surrounds Trump. Can we concentrate on the Republican Party's refusal to address Trump's actions? Can we concentrate on the Republican Party's refusal to address guns and the slaughter occurring in our schools, our neighborhoods and our entertainment venues? How about the Republican Party's refusal to address global warming? How about the Republican Party's limiting a woman's right to choose even though it is the law of the land? Can we concentrate on the Republican Party's refusal to seriously address the children abandoned due to Trump? Can we concentrate on the Republican packing of the Supreme Court? Can we concentrate on the Republican Party's tax cuts for the rich?... the attempts to end Obamacare? ... the attempts to change Social Security?
The 2018 midterms are imminent. Please, my fellow citizens, forget about Trump and think about the national Republican agenda and think how local politics follow in lockstep. Think of what is happening in your state. There is a Republican agenda that threatens every citizen no matter what their race or creed. Vote your will but please at least exercise the greatest right ever afforded in a democracy: a voice, a vote, an opportunity to draw democracy back to its central principles and Founding Fathers' purpose.
Mark Collins
Madison
