Dear Editor: The Ebola outbreak in Goma — "a city of almost two million people on the border with Rwanda, and a gateway to the DRC and the rest of the world" — is largely going ignored.
Let me make a prediction no one wants to hear. Ebola is the greatest immediate threat to Earth we have. Global warming is second. An epidemiologist recently lamented to me that Ebola has an over 50% chance of getting out this time. Ebola has a "Thanos" ("Avengers: Endgame") side to it. It is on the scale of the "Mind Flayer" ("Stranger Things'). My prediction is Ebola will be the biggest story in 2020. It is already here. It may seem far away but it could come knocking on any of our doors in the very near future. "Thanos" and the "Mind Flayer" are not real but Ebola is and it is a combination of both.
Mark Collins
Madison
