Mark Collins: Don't let Republicans control narrative

Dear Editor: The question before the free press is this: How does a media company market to 72 million Americans who voted for Trump — regardless of reason? The Federalist Society is already twisting reality and branding Biden and Harris as persecutors of all that is good about America. We know that Barr and Alito are on board. We can not wait for the Georgia Senate elections or the inauguration or the COVID-19 vaccines. The free press must step up now and not let Republicans control the narrative before the Biden presidency even begins.
Mark Collins
Madison
