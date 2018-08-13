Dear Editor: Where I come from, you are known by the company you keep. You remain loyal to all of the members in your group to the degree it is possible but you also police each other, help each other in a time of need, listen to each other's viewpoints, serve as best men at each other's weddings, etc., and enter into adulthood together.
Trump surrounds himself with scum: his original mentor Roy Cohn, his political "dirty tricks" confidant Roger Stone, campaign manager and Roger Stone business partner Paul Manafort, Devin Nunes (aka Kompromat First Class) ... give me a break. If it looks like a duck and it acts like a duck ... then it's a duck.
Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy. Trump is pathological liar, a sociopathological pervert and cheat, a phony on an unparalleled historical scale, and I fear a felon. I pray to God he is not guilty of treason but you know ... if it walks like a duck, and it acts like a duck ...
Mark Collins
Madison
