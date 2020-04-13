Mark Collins: Americans should pull together to fight COVID-19

Mark Collins: Americans should pull together to fight COVID-19

Dear Editor: It would be nice if Americans could all pull together as one and fight our common enemy, the coronavirus, instead of Trump making it all about him and accusing Democrats of using the virus to hurt the economy and threaten his ambition for a second term.

Mark Collins

Madison

