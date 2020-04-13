Mark Collins: Americans should pull together to fight COVID-19

Dear Editor: It would be nice if Americans could all pull together as one and fight our common enemy, the coronavirus, instead of Trump making it all about him and accusing Democrats of using the virus to hurt the economy and threaten his ambition for a second term.
Mark Collins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!