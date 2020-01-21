Mark Collins: A question for Republican senators

Dear Editor: I have a question for Republican senators (including our own Ron Johnson): If your defense for when you vote to acquit Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial is the Mick Mulvaney "Get over it!" defense or McConnell's insistence that Trump's actions and obstruction of the House investigation does not meet the "high crimes and misdemeanors" level stated in the Constitution and you are simply protecting future presidents, then please explain to me how any future president can be held accountable for anything they might do — like shooting someone on Fifth Avenue or killing dissidents, journalists, leaders or patriots in this and other countries?
Mark Collins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.