Mark Collins: A peek inside Trump's mind

Dear Editor: Trump is like "Find Waldo" on any issue that is not a straight line which is 99.9% of reality. The wind socks on the multiple goal posts in Trump's mental field serve as little rudders when he tweets, much like the bumper cars at cheap carnivals.
Mark Collins
Madison
