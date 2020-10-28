Mark A. Kastel: Brad Pfaff will advocate for rural residents and farmers

Dear Editor: I met Brad Pfaff over 25 years ago, when I was working as a lobbyist for the (nonpartisan) Wisconsin Farmers Union and Brad was a legislative aide to the former iconic 94th Assembly District representative, Virgil Roberts. I also met Randy Romanski (acting DATCP Secretary), an aide to former U.S. Congressman and Assemblyman Al Baldus, around the same time.
These young men were putting their whole hearts into protecting family-scale farmers and keeping them on the land. They were well-mentored by Roberts and Baldus, two giants of the Legislature when it came to agricultural policy.
In the early 1990s, before he entered the U.S. Senate, Russ Feingold led the charge to ban Monsanto’s genetically engineered bovine growth hormone (rBGH). After Feingold left the Legislature, Baldus and Roberts stepped up as leaders, with Pfaff and Romanski doing the legwork to help form coalitions between farm and consumer groups.
Based on his past quarter-century in public service, I have the utmost confidence that Brad Pfaff will use what he has learned to continue to advocate for rural residents and farmers who get their hands dirty and crack a sweat for a living.
Mark A. Kastel
La Farge
