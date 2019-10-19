Dear Editor: Thank you so much for Dr. Timothy Harrington's column on medicine in Madison.
I waited months for an appointment. Then told I need a complete right shoulder replacement. However, I couldn’t have the surgery for four months.
I told the surgeon and his scheduler that I was in a great deal of pain and my left shoulder was getting worse. I feared I would lose control of both my arms.
The reply to my plea for an earlier surgery date was met with:”You are on a waiting list!”
Fortunately, a second surgeon offered surgery in two months.
So Madison medicine no longer is there to ease your pain and permits a woefully inadequate response to patients in distress — a sad state of affairs.
Marjorie Passman
Fitchburg
