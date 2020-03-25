Marjorie Passman: Gomez Schmidt will bring knowledge, vision to School Board

Marjorie Passman: Gomez Schmidt will bring knowledge, vision to School Board

Dear Editor: I have loved Madison Public Schools for many years: as a teacher, as a school board member, as a parent, and now as a grandparent. Madison schools face challenging times. We’ll need to manage a recovery from the COVID-19 situation. We have persistent disparities. We are welcoming a new superintendent. We must support teachers and staff. I am supporting Christina Gomez Schmidt for School Board because she brings an outstanding depth of knowledge about how schools work and she has the vision to see how they can work better. Her calm demeanor and her thoughtful way of expressing herself are also qualities we need on the Board. I urge voters to vote early and to join me in voting for Christina Gomez Schmidt.

Marjorie Passman

Fitchburg

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics