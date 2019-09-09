Dear Editor: Recently my 10-year-old son asked me, "Mom, why does the world have to come to an end in my generation?" I was shocked and heartbroken as he shared his worries about catastrophic climate change and its possible impact on his future and the future of the planet.
A 2018 study from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication found that about 70% of Americans believe that global climate change is happening, but that only 21% are "very worried" about it. They didn't survey children. My children and their friends are scared, and they want to know what we are going to do to help preserve the world that we brought them into. Children from all over the world are mobilizing to demand that the adults in charge start taking immediate action to stop climate change before it is too late. You can join me and my children in the movement by attending the Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20. We will meet at the Capitol at noon and march to MG&E headquarters to let our local utility know that we want them to switch to renewable clean energy now. Find out more on Facebook at Global Climate Strike Madison.
Marjorie Lewis
Madison
