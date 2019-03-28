Dear Editor: I support Cris Carusi for Madison School Board Seat 3. Cris supports all student needs.
She has done her homework, attending School Board meetings, participating on committees and visiting schools. Attending School Board meetings may not be thought of as important, but it is absolutely crucial to understanding how the School Board functions. By watching the interactions of staff and board, one can learn how our school system functions and how best to work in partnership with fellow board members to ensure success for our students.
From these meetings, Cris has learned the vital information central for the decisions she would be making if elected. Learning data, labor relations, teacher and community needs of all our citizens, and new programs are all part of the multiple pieces that overwhelm new board members. Cris will be there from Day One to bring board and community together.
Cris Carusi is a candidate who offers the rare ability to collaborate with all viewpoints and tensions currently observed in our community.
We need Cris Carusi on our School Board.
Marj Passman
Former MMSD School Board Member
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.