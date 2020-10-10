Marina Jenkins: 'The Social Dilemma' sensationalizes social media effects

Dear Editor: The Netflix documentary, "The Social Dilemma," has created buzz with its dystopian view of social media. As a former social media researcher and student of population health, I was skeptical. The documentary aims to highlight user manipulation by tech companies, but simply adds to the fear-mongering around social media. The documentary is sensationalized for the same reason social media platforms use the algorithms it describes: profits. There isn’t enough evidence to back their health claims; not enough to strike panic into millions of users and parents. There are many explanations for declining mental health trends and mixed findings around social media and health, despite media depictions. The film lacks public health input and leaves the viewer with little advice.
Attention to social media has historically been negative, despite literature disputing harms and identifying benefits. The film undermines research utilizing social media to empower youth and support mental wellness. The Technology and Adolescent Mental Wellness (TAM) program at UW-Madison is one effort attempting to shift this narrative.
We should still be wary of problematic social media use. Urge policymakers to implement digital literacy programs. Develop responsible use habits and rules at home using the AAP’s Family Media Use Plan.
Marina Jenkins
Madison
