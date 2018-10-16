Dear Editor: I am voting for Tony Evers for governor. As a lawyer who has devoted many years to representing people who work for a living, I have seen firsthand the devastating impact of the laws enacted by Gov. Walker and the Republican Legislature.
From Act 10, to right-to-work, to changes to unemployment benefits and workers' compensation, the current administration has tilted the playing field against workers.
To give one example: Gov. Walker and the Republican Legislature enacted new barriers to qualifying for unemployment. Until 2014, discharged workers could only be denied unemployment if they were discharged for “misconduct.” But in 2014, Wisconsin became one of only two states to deny benefits to workers terminated for conduct that constitutes “substantial fault.” The Legislature was transparent in stating its intent to make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.
This law is a step backward for our state. In 1932, Wisconsin was the first state to provide for unemployment benefits. Such benefits were intended to help local economies and provide transition funds for workers to help pay for food and rent.
As a result of this new law, the Walmarts and Walgreens are able to terminate workers and deny them benefits under the lesser standard of “substantial fault.” I have been successful in overturning some of these denials, including a case I won on behalf of my client before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Operton v. LIRC. But attorneys’ fees for such cases are capped at 10 percent of the amount at issue, and few workers are able to obtain representation to ensure a just outcome.
We need to elect a governor who will level the playing field, respect the rights of workers and reverse the disadvantages that Gov. Walker has imposed. Join me in voting for Tony Evers.
Marilyn Townsend
Madison
